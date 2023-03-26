Chelsea and Manchester United-linked striker Randal Kolo Muani has admitted that his dream is to play for one of the big European clubs, but stressed that for now he is focused on Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt signed him on a free transfer last summer, but a breakout season in the Bundesliga has led to speculation over his future at the German club.

Chelsea and Manchester United are amongst the big sides who are keeping tabs on him, with both Premier League sides expected to be in the market for a striker in the summer.

Muani admitted that he has had talks over his future at Eintracht Frankfurt, but insisted that he wants to focus on the club until at least the end of the season.

The forward conceded that his dream is to play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe but insisted that he will only think about his future over the summer.

Muani told French sports daily L’Equipe: “We have already talked about it a lot but I am trying to remain focused on my club.

“I need to continue my performances and then we will see in the summer.

“However, I have always dreamed about playing for the big clubs.”

The Frenchman has scored eleven times in 24 Bundesliga appearances in the ongoing season and Eintracht Frankfurt may find it tough to keep hold of him.