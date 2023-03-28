Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee, who has been linked with a host of clubs including Liverpool and Wolves, is now on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt, who are putting out feelers.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder came through the youth ranks at Lorient, but is now looking to take the next step in his career.

Le Fee is a key part of Regis Le Bris team and his performances have made him a subject of interest for several sides.

Liverpool have been linked with wanting Le Fee as they eye a midfield rebuild, while Wolves have been credited with wanting to take him to Molineux.

Le Fee has been clear about his desire to move on from Lorient and the French club want between €25m and €30m for him.

He also has interest from the Bundesliga and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Eintracht Frankfurt have now put out feelers.

They are keen to make sure they win the race for Le Fee and are putting in early work on a deal.

Further interest from Germany comes in the shape of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

Le Fee’s contract at Lorient runs until the summer of 2024.