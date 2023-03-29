West Ham United’s starlet Krisztian Hegyi has declared his intention to go on a loan spell in the summer to gain regular first team experience.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper joined West Ham from Hungarian side Haladas in 2019 and has been a regular for the Hammers Under-21 side.

This season, Hegyi has been part of David Moyes’ first-team set up and the player has been on the bench for West Ham’s Europa Conference League and Premier League games.

Hegyi is of the view that a loan spell will be very important for his development at this stage of his career and has stated his intention to go out on loan next season for regular football.

The Hammers youngster praised West Ham for their well structured plan for the growth of young goalkeepers in the academy while pointing out the examples of the players currently on loan.

And Hegyi believes a loan spell next summer to gain more first-team experience will help him achieve his goal of playing for West Ham in the future.

“I’d like, next year, to make another step forward and get some first team football under my belt”, Hegyi told West Ham’s official site.

“If I can get a loan in the EFL, that would be incredible.

“It’s massive, as a young goalkeeper, to play for a Club that has a procedure that knows what’s going to work for you and help you get even better.

“Nathan [Trott] is currently out on loan, getting experience, and Joe [Anang] was out on loan too and now he’s back with us, working with the first team every day.

“Even in our group, Jacob Knightbridge is getting first team experience out on loan.

“It would be good for me to make use of that pathway.

“I’m sure it will be a massive benefit to my own development.

“Most goalkeepers will go on loan at some point when they’re young, just to get that taste of first team football.

“It can help a lot. I want to get that experience under my belt so I can get closer to the ultimate goal of playing for West Ham United.”

The 20-year-old spent his international break with Marco Rossi’s Hungary squad and Hegyi will be hoping to make his debut for West Ham before the end of the season.