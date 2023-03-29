Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed that the club have started making plans for their pre-season tour and could head to the Republic of Ireland.

The League One side are still not out of the playoff race, in spite of the season approaching its business end.

They still have eight matches left to play this term, but thought is already being given towards preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

Pompey, in fact, have plans to go abroad for pre-season, with the manager revealing that the Republic of Ireland is being thought of as an option.

Having travelled to the country himself with Oxford United while he was still a player, Mousinho knows all about the set-up which could await Portsmouth.

“The Republic of Ireland is on the table, it has some excellent facilities”, Mousinho told The News.

“I’ve been there before with Oxford, spending a bit of time at Malahide.

“We went there when it was 40 degrees, so it felt like you were on the continent.

“I loved it out there, that’s one we’ve looked at.”

After dropping two points against Port Vale at the weekend, Portsmouth will hope to regain lost ground when they take on Forest Green Rovers on 1st April.