Manchester City prospect Marley Leuluai has been offered a trial by Scottish giants Rangers and is heading to Glasgow, according to Football Scotland.

Leuluai, who is a Manchester City academy product, has piqued interest from north of the border as Rangers look to continue recruiting young talents.

The 16-year-old defender has captained New Zealand’s Under-17 side and is considered a bright prospect.

Rangers are focused on strengthening their youth squad and they have a history of bringing in youth players from south of the border.

It has been suggested that Leuluai will not be offered a professional contract by Manchester City when he turns 17 in November.

And Rangers have offered a trial to Leuluai and will take a close look at the 16-year-old before making their decision.

The Gers have already signed Millwall’s Zak Lovelace and Chelsea’s Alex Kpakpe this season to solidify their youth ranks.

Manchester City have allowed Leuluai to make the trip to Glasgow and it remains to be seen whether the 16-year-old will be able to impress the Gers coaching staff enough to win a contract.