Livingston boss David Martindale has admitted he would like to see the club’s striker Joel Nouble move to Celtic or Rangers in the summer transfer window.

Nouble has been a regular fixture for Livingston this season and Martindale has been impressed with what he has seen from the 27-year-old.

He played and scored in Livingston’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, further underlining his credentials.

Martindale expects Nouble to move on from the Tony Macaroni Arena in the summer transfer window and admits he would like to see him join either Celtic or Rangers, or failing that, play in England’s Championship.

“I think we’ve got to enjoy Joel while we’ve got him because if Joel is playing his football at Livingston next year I will be very, very surprised”, Martindale told PLZ Soccer.

“I think he’s a fantastic talent.

“I’d love to see him go to a big club in Scotland in terms of maybe one of the Old Firm, but people probably look down on that if I’m honest.

“I think he can go and play in the English Championship no problem at all, and I genuinely believe there is more to Joel, so I’d really like to see Joel get down the road and get playing his football in the English Champ.

“It would be incredible to see him take his career and see him kick on. He’s been brilliant for us.”

Nouble has found the back of the net seven times for Livingston so far this season and has struck twice against Ibrox giants Rangers.