Newcastle United are planning to be one of the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer if they can secure Champions League football, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have spent close to £250m in the last three transfer windows and there have been noises about tightening FFP screws around their spending in the upcoming summer.

But the mood has shifted inside the club, with Newcastle now one of the favourites to finish in the top four.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are now planning to unleash their spending power in the upcoming transfer window.

If Champions League football is secured for next season, Newcastle are aiming to be one of the biggest spenders in Europe in the coming months.

The club are plotting to bring in four elite new signings who can get straight into the starting eleven.

The calibre of targets being assessed at the moment is now of a high level and Newcastle are eyeing some big names in the market.

With Newcastle challenging for the top four, Eddie Howe is not just content to increase the depth in his squad.

The Newcastle manager is now pushing for bigger names and proven performers who will take the squad to the next level.