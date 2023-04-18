Newcastle United’s chances of signing Bayer Leverkusen gem Florian Wirtz would be boosted if they can secure Champions League football, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Magpies are one of a number of sides to have become enchanted by Wirtz and they are regularly keeping tabs on his performances in Germany.

With sides such as Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City all keen on the attacking midfielder, it is expected that Newcastle could find it tough to convince him to move to the north east of England.

However, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Newcastle would boost their chances by qualifying for the Champions League.

If the Magpies can give Wirtz the opportunity to play in the Champions League then it could convince him to agree to a move to St James’ Park.

Bayer Leverkusen are not keen to sell Wirtz, but the Magpies have the finances to test the German club’s stance.

The starlet missed the start of the season through injury, but has since made 12 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.



Wirtz has chipped in with six assists, scoring once, in a win over Schalke.