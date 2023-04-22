Former Romania star Gica Craioveanu believes that a move to Spanish side Celta Vigo would be one which would suit Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi.

Hagi has been linked with a move away from Rangers in the summer after finding his opportunities restricted following a return from a long-term injury.

The name of Celta Vigo has been put up as a possible option by the Spanish club’s football advisor Luis Campos.

Craioveanu, who himself played in Spain, first for Real Sociedad then for Villarreal, and finally for Getafe before drawing curtain on his career in 2006, insists that La Liga’s style of play would fit Hagi.

“A move to Celta Vigo would suit Ianis Hagi”, Craioveanu was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.

“I would be delighted if this move went through. It’s certainly possible and La Liga would definitely suit Ianis’ style of play.

“And Celta are a very good team too.”

Craioveanu reflected on the days when former Russian international Valery Karpin played for Celta Vigo and represented the club in the Champions League.

“Even going back to the days when they had Valery Karpin in their team and played in the Champions League, they have always been a well-run club.

“So personally, I hope the transfer goes through.”

Hagi, the son of former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Gheorghe Hagi, has been at Rangers since 2020 and has featured in 91 games for the Gers, making 36 goal contributions.