Manchester United are pushing to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Min-jae Kim from Napoli and are prepared to put in an offer soon, it has been claimed in Italy.

With Harry Maguire expected to be moved on at the end of the season, Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a top-quality defender in the summer.

Kim’s solid performances in Napoli’s run to the Serie A title this season have made him a hugely attractive prospect and along with Manchester United, Tottenham are also keen on landing him.

And just about when Napoli are celebrating the league for the first time in more than three decades, Manchester United are set to knock on their door for the South Korean.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are now pushing forward with an attempt to sign the centre-back this summer.

Manchester United are ready to come in with a bid of €60m for the defender.

Kim has a buyout clause in his contract that allows him to leave Napoli between 1st July and 15th July for a fixed price.

Manchester United’s potential offer is equal or close to the buyout clause in the defender’s contract.

The Premier League giants have moved in early and are waiting to understand the exact money they have to offer to get Kim.

All eyes will be on whether Tottenham move for Kim, especially given they do not yet have a new manager.