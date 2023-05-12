Rangers manager Michael Beale has insisted that there is no drama around Alfredo Morelos behind the scenes despite his expiring contract.

Morelos is largely expected to leave Rangers on a free transfer this summer when his contract with the club expires.

The Colombian has continued to play regularly and has started the last three Scottish Premiership games for Rangers despite the fact that he could be moving on soon.

Beale insisted that the forward is again available for selection for the Old Firm derby against Celtic and stressed that he shares a very honest relationship with the player.

He admitted that Morelos could have done more in Rangers’ 2-0 defeat against Aberdeen last weekend, but stressed that there is no drama behind the scenes and the striker remains keen to show his worth as long as he is at Ibrox.

Beale said in a press conference: “Alfredo is available for selection, our relationship is honest and there are no issues there.

“Alfredo is robust, I feel he could have made a more positive impact last week but we are fine – no drama and he has been great in training this week.

“He is keen to keep showcasing what he can do in his time at Rangers.”

Morelos has played 23 times against Celtic during his time at Rangers and has netted eight goals against the Bhoys.

He is likely to play in his last Old Firm derby this weekend if he is selected by Beale.