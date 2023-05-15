Union Berlin attacker Sheraldo Becker is drawing interest from Burnley and West Ham United, while Fulham are also keen, according to the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old Suriname forward has impressed with 22 goal contributions from 46 appearances in all competitions for Union Berlin.

Bundesliga surprise package Union Berlin are on course to secure Champions League football, as they are sitting in fourth place with 59 points, three points above fifth-placed Freiburg with two league games remaining.

Becker has been the most potent attacker in Urs Fischer’s squad, as he is topping the club’s goals and assists chart for the ongoing season.

Now Burnley and West Ham are both looking closely at a move for the 28-year-old, while Fulham are also in the mix.

David Moyes will look to add more goalscoring options after the Hammers suffered due to a lack of goals this term, while Burnley and Fulham are also in the market for more firepower as they look to perform strongly in the Premier League next season.

The Suriname international joined the then-newly promoted Union Berlin back in 2019 from Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag on a free transfer.

Becker is currently valued at £15m with his contract running out in 2024 with the German outfit.

However, it could become difficult for the Premier League clubs to pursue the former Netherlands youth international if Union Berlin secure a Champions League spot.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead in the future of Becker and whether one of three interested Premier League clubs will be able to convince the forward to make a move in the summer.