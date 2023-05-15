Celtic are among a host of clubs interested in signing Volendam defender Xavier Mbuyamba, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old had been plying his trade with Chelsea’s academy only last year but left the club in search of regular first-team action in the summer.

He joined Eredivisie side Volendam to fulfil his goal and has not been left disappointed, managing to feature in 26 of his side’s 32 league games, making six goal contributions.

His performances have managed to catch the attention of as many as two top Dutch sides Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, both showing interest in securing his services, along with Watford.

And Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic are also interested, with the Bhoys expected to be active again in the summer transfer window.

Teams are also aware of Mbuyamba’s well-guided upbringing given that the player has also been part of Barcelona’s youth academy.

He has a contract with the Dutch top-flight club that runs until the summer of 2025 though.

Mbuyamba has represented Netherland’s Under-19 team and is expected to feature for their Under-21 side in the near future.