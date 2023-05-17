ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba has insisted that he is yet to weigh up his next move, amid being linked with Celtic, and is focused on his current side’s next match.

After becoming the Scottish top-flight champions for the 53rd time, the Bhoys are now looking to win an unprecedented eighth domestic treble this season.

The Parkhead outfit’s recent history in the Champions League has remained lacklustre, and the Scottish giants are looking to strengthen their squad to fare well in the European elite competition next season.

Ikoba, who has so far found the net 13 times this season in the Hungarian top flight for ZTE, has piqued the interest of several clubs, including Celtic.

However, the centre-forward is yet to mull over his next move in the summer and is only focused on his side’s next matches.

“It is still uncertain”, Ikoba told Nemzeti Sport.

“Starting this summer, my contract runs for another two years.

“The team is in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, which is a really big opportunity for the club.

“I don’t know yet what my future holds, whether I’ll stay or go, but I think I’ll be here, in Zala.

“If I were to get a contract from somewhere that would allow me to take another step in my career, I would consider the opportunity.

“But it is not beneficial for a professional athlete to think so far ahead.

“So I am only focusing on the next match, because we want to finish the season well.

“Then in the summer I will also speak to the club and my agent.

Celtic bowed out of this season’s Champions League group stage in a disappointing way after conceding 15 goals in six matches.