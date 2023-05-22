Ipswich Town are yet to contact Everton for information about their striker Thomas Cannon ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old striker spent the latter half of the season on loan at Preston North End and scored eight times in 20 Championship appearances.

His performances in the Championship have piqued the interest of several teams and he is not expected to be part of the Everton squad next season if they survive in the Premier League.

Ipswich are interested in Cannon and want to add him to their squad as part of their plans to bolster Kieran McKenna’s options ahead of their return to the second tier of English football.

But it has been claimed that there is yet to be contact between the two clubs over a deal for the striker.

McKenna is weighing up his options and Ipswich are looking at several forwards ahead of the summer transfer window.

Cannon is a striker the Ipswich manager likes and his ability to score goals in the Championship is proven.

However, it remains to be seen whether the interest leads to concrete contact and an offer from Ipswich’s end.