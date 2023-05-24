RB Leipzig are pushing to win the race for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Jesper Lindstrom, with intensive talks being held, it has been claimed in Germany.

Lindstrom is expected to be on the move this summer and has no shortage of clubs keen on snapping him up.

Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to listen to offers for the 23-year-old Denmark international and multiple clubs are showing interest.

Newcastle, who have now secured Champions League football, have been strongly linked with Lindstrom, while managerless Spurs are also keen.

The Premier League pair now face serious competition though as, according to German magazine Sport Bild, Leipzig are holding intensive talks to sign him.

They are trying to convince Lindstrom to stay in the Bundesliga and it is suggested could find an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Frankfurt-based side are suggested to want in excess of €30m for Lindstrom.

Lindstrom is having a strong season with the current Europa League holders, as the winger has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham or Newcastle show urgency to grab Lindstrom amidst Leipzig’s interest.