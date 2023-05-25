Jose Mourinho has revealed that he feels no close connection with former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho took charge of the Spurs side in the middle of the 2019/20 season but ended his time there in disharmony when he was sacked days before the EFL Cup final in the 2020/21 campaign.

Spurs are the only club where the Portuguese did not win a trophy, but he has bounced back at Roma where he won the Europa Conference League last season and is in the semi-finals of the Europa League this year.

Mourinho admitted that Tottenham remain the only former club with whom he does not feel any close bond or connection.

He insisted that he remains closely connected with each of his former clubs no matter how it ended for him, as fans saw him as one of them and stressed that he will forever remain linked with his current side Roma as well.

The Roma boss said in a press conference: “I hope my words are not misinterpreted, but the only club I don’t feel a close bond with is Tottenham.

“At all the other clubs, there has always been this strong bond between us.

“This is because people are not stupid, it’s not a question of winning or not winning as I give everything.

“The fan perceives that I work and fight for them every day.

“In my case, I am a Roma fan, a Real Madrid fan or an Inter fan and it’s a mutual thing.

“I will be forever linked with Roma as I am with all the other clubs I have coached.”

Managers have continued to fail at Tottenham since Mourinho left and the club are now in the market for one more new figurehead.