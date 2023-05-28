Qatari outfit Al Sadd have offered big money to Wilfried Zaha in their pursuit of the Crystal Palace winger this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Zaha will soon be out of contract at Crystal Palace and could leave the Eagles on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

Palace want to keep him and have offered him a new deal to continue his career at Selhurst Park from next season onwards.

But it has been claimed that he has a big offer on his table to move to the Middle East this summer.

Qatari outfit Al Sadd have offered him a deal worth £10m a year to sign for them in the next transfer window.

They have identified the Ivory Coast winger as a top target and are prepared to pay the big money required to secure his signature.

Zaha is intrigued by the offer but he is still hopeful that a big club from the Premier League or Europe will table a proposal for him this summer.

He has been offered to French giants Marseille but they have not made any moves to try and sign him yet.

Crystal Palace also want an answer from Zaha soon as they are keen to move in for a replacement if he decides to leave.

The winger was recently in Dubai to recover from a hamstring injury that ended his season early.