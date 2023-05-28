Former England winger Trevor Sinclair has criticised the way that Sean Dyche set Everton up against Bournemouth and feels his tactics did not deserve victory.

Everton went into the final day of the Premier League season needing to beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park to guarantee survival.

Going into the half time break, Everton were being held to a 0-0 draw, while Leicester City were beating West Ham United, something which would have kept the Foxes up at the Toffees’ expense.

Everton came up with the goods in the second half though as a long range Abdoulaye Doucoure strike secured all three points and survival.

Sinclair feels that Everton’s players showed just how much staying in the Premier League meant to them, but insists that Dyche’s tactics did not deserve the win.

“The players just got together in a huddle and started hugging each other; that shows that they care about this football club, they care about staying in the Premier League”, Sinclair said post match on talkSPORT.

“I do question Sean Dyche’s tactics. They were getting a lot of joy down the left hand side [in the first half], but when the ball went into the box there wasn’t any players in there and within that shape there was never going to be players in there.

“It’s taken a bit of fortune, an absolute world class strike from Doucoure from 25 yards to get that goal that they needed.

“But I am not sure that Sean Dyche’s tactics deserved that.”

Everton will now head into the summer and look to rebuild, though it remains to be seen if Dyche will still be in charge when next season commences.