Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason believes that full-back Pedro Porro could play more as a winger in the future given his ability to affect games.

Porro was named in the starting eleven for Tottenham in their final day clash against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

He did not disappoint, scoring one goal himself and setting up one more for Harry Kane that helped his side register a 4-1 win in the end.

Responding to a question over whether he sees Porro being used in a more advanced role in the future Mason said at a press conference: “Possibly because he affects games of football.”

That does not mean though that Porro is any less effective in defence and can help the team going back as well, Mason insists.

“He scores and creates goals.

“I thought today his performance was excellent going forward and also he had the discipline in helping the team from a defensive point of view also.

“We’re very pleased with his impact.”

Porro arrived in London in January, signing from Sporting Lisbon on a season-long loan.

Mason believes that though adjusting to new surroundings is difficult when players arrive mid-season, for Porro it was easy given his character and personality.

“We know it’s very difficult to come into the Premier League halfway through the season and I think his character and his personality have allowed him to be some sort of success.”

Tottenham have an obligation to buy the player in the summer and will put him at the disposal of their next manager.