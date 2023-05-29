Rangers are set to confirm the signing of Dujon Sterling from Chelsea later this week following Michael Beale’s meeting with the player in London, according to Football Scotland.

Sterling has just returned to London after completing a season-long loan spell at Stoke City, where he managed to feature in 26 Championship games.

His contract with the Pensioners is set to run out in June though and Sterling is expected to be on the move yet again.

This time his destination is expected to be north of the border, to Scotland, where Rangers manager Beale is keen on signing him.

The former Queens Park Rangers manager watched Sterling at close quarters while the 23-year-old was on loan at Blackpool.

In an attempt to rebuild his squad for the upcoming season, the 42-year-old has made Sterling a target and is set to make him sign on the dotted line later this week.

In fact, the manager himself was present in London to meet the player after a deal was offered to his representatives by the Scottish club.

The player was given a tour of Auchenhowie, Rangers’ training centre earlier this month, and Beale will hope he can hit the ground running in Scottish football.