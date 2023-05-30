Everton loanee Niels Nkounkou has refused to rule out a permanent move to French outfit Saint-Etienne in the summer.

The 22-year-old left-back spent the first half of the season on loan with Cardiff City and joined Saint-Etienne in the second part of the season.

Nkounkou established himself as a regular in Saint-Etienne’s starting line-up and the Everton loanee netted six goals while racking up eight assists in 19 appearances.

The left-back is on his third loan spell since joining Everton in 2020 and he admitted that he is looking for stability in his future.

Nkounkou is set to enter the last year of his contract with Everton and the player refused to rule out a permanent move to Saint-Etienne in the summer.

“I want a lot of things for my future”, Nkounkou was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Sur 7.

“Stability to start with, because I’ve moved around a lot.

“Staying at Saint-Etienne could also be a very good solution.

“We mustn’t neglect this club.

“We’ll see what else I can get.”

Nkounkou has an option to buy clause in his loan deal and it remains to be seen whether the Ligue 2 outfit will be his permanent destination in the future.