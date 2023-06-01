Newcastle United have made enquiries for the signature of Inter star Marcelo Brozovic this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Brozovic is one of the lynchpins of an Inter midfield that has reached the final of the Champions League this season.

The Croatian is considered one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe and has been on the radar of top clubs for several years.

With Inter needing to balance the books this summer, the midfielder could be sold if they receive the right offer for him.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Newcastle are amongst the teams who have their eyes on him.

Eddie Howe wants to bring in top-quality additions to his squad after Newcastle qualified for next season’s Champions League.

He wants to take the team to the next level and the 30-year-old is seen as a player who could be a real needle mover for Newcastle next season.

The Magpies have made an enquiry for him with a view to potentially taking the Croatian to St. James’ Park.

But he has the more glamorous Paris Saint-Germain also chasing him with the Parisians also launching a probe for him.

Brozovic has a contract until 2026 and Inter are only expected to entertain big money offers for him.