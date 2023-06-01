Portsmouth star Jay Mingi is set to leave the club after the expiration of his contract and Charlton Athletic are interested in taking him back to the Valley, according to The News.



The 22-year-old defensive midfielder joined Portsmouth as a free agent in the summer of 2021 after being released by Charlton Athletic.

Mingi made 26 appearances for Pompey this season but has not made any outings under new boss John Moushinho.

His contract with Portsmouth is set to expire at the end of this season and Pompey offered him a three-year contract to tie him down long term.

However, the midfielder refused to sign the contract and it has been claimed that he is on his way out of Fratton Park this summer.

Several clubs were interested in taking Mingi in the January transfer window, Charlton being one of them.

And it has been suggested that Dean Holden’s side might offer Mingi a way to return to the Valley in the summer.

Charlton want to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window to create a competitive squad that will be able to challenge for promotion.

And it remains to be seen what lies ahead in the future of the 22-year-old talented midfielder.