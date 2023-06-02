Leicester City want to appoint former Chelsea boss Graham Potter as their next manager, but the Englishman wants to explore his options before committing to his future, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Foxes appointed Dean Smith after sacking Brendan Rodgers to help them stay up in the Premier League.

But Smith failed to guide them to Premier League safety, as they finished in 18th place in the league table.

Leicester have decided to part ways with the former Aston Villa manager and they are actively looking for candidates.

And it has been claimed that the Foxes have identified Potter as the ideal man to lead the club back to the Premier League – they are prepared to throw big money at him to convince him.

However, Potter, who has been out of work since he left Chelsea in April, is in no rush to commit to his future,

The former Chelsea boss is currently exploring his options in Europe and is in talks with French outfit Nice.

Crystal Palace have also shortlisted Potter for their managerial role if Roy Hodgson decides to leave.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester will be able to convince Potter to take their job in the upcoming season.