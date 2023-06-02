Technical director Marco Neppe was part of Bayern Munich’s squad planning meeting for next season on Thursday, despite being of interest to Tottenham Hotspur, it has been claimed in Germany.

Spurs, who have finished the season eighth in the Premier League standings, are actively searching to fill their technical director position this summer following the departure of Fabio Paratici from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Paratici left London after having failed to see his appeal against a FIFA-imposed 30-month ban succeed.

Following his departure, Tottenham have ramped up their efforts to find a suitable candidate for the vacant technical director post.

Neppe has been on Tottenham’s radar for several months and his future at Bayern Munich has been under the scanner following a season of upheaval in Bavaria.

Spurs remain vigilant about him, but for the moment it seems unclear whether he will be leaving the German champions.

And according to German magazine Sport Bild, Neppe took part in the Bavarian outfit’s squad planning meeting for next season on Thursday amid the claims that the former right-back might stay put at the Allianz Arena beyond the summer.

It is claimed Tottenham’s interest is real, but has not progressed yet.

Bayern Munich have already wielded the axe to get rid of CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic at the end of the season.

Neppe still appears to be part of their plans but Tottenham are lying in wait if he leaves the Bavarians this summer.