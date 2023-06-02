Tanguy Ndombele has informed Napoli that he wants to return to Tottenham Hotspur when his loan spell in Italy ends later this month.

The Azzurri loaned him from the north Londoners on a one-year loan deal last summer, with an option to buy at the end of the stint.

Ndombele was out of favour in north London and during the course of his loan stint so far he has made 40 appearances in all competitions for Napoli.

There has been speculation about a potential stay at Napoli for Ndombele after his loan.

However, despite winning the Serie A title with Napoli, Ndombele has decided to return to Tottenham, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, and has told the Italian side of his plans.

It is claimed that Ndombele has decided he wants to go back to Tottenham and try to make an impact at the Premier League club.

Whether Ndombele will be in the plans of the next Tottenham manager remains to be seen though.

Spurs are suggested to want current Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to take over and Ndombele will have to work to impress the Australian in north London if he takes charge.