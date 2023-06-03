Newcastle United have received a boost to their hopes of signing RB Leipzig attacker Dominik Szoboszlai as he is open to a switch from the German side this summer due to knowing the Magpies are keen, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

With Champions League football on the agenda for next season, Eddie Howe wants real strength in depth in is Newcastle squad.

The club are lining up to back him in the summer transfer market and Szoboszlai is a player that the Magpies boss admires.

And in a boost to Newcastle’s hopes, it is claimed that Szoboszlai is open to a switch this summer.

It is also suggested that Szoboszlai is aware that Newcastle have a concrete interest in snapping him up, which is opening him up to a move.

Szoboszlai could be tempted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League for the Magpies as well as turning out in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder made the switch to Leipzig from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2021.

He has shone in German football and a is key man for the Bundesliga outfit.

Szoboszlai has been named in the starting eleven for this evening’s German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt and winning the trophy could be the perfect way to bow out at Leipzig.