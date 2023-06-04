Juventus have tested the water with Leeds United about a possible swoop for Whites attacker Willy Gnonto.

Gnonto was a positive for Leeds in an otherwise disastrous season which saw the club lose their Premier League status.

Leeds might like to hold on to the Italian for next year’s campaign in the Championship, but he is attracting attention and it could be tough.

Italian giants Juventus have been in touch with Leeds to ask about Gnonto, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juventus feel that Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League could open up the door for Gnonto to return to Italy.

It is also unclear whether Gnonto wants to play in the Championship next season, especially as he is an Italy international.

Juventus are looking to revamp their attacking options over the course of the summer and lower the wage bill.

The Bianconeri will not be involved in the Champions League next term and want to make changes to their squad.