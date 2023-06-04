Bayern Munich are hoping that Newcastle United come in with an offer for Sadio Mane this summer, it has been claimed in Germany.

Mane only moved to Bavaria last summer, from Liverpool, but the move has not worked out as expected.

He is a high earner at Bayern Munich and the club would like to move him off the books when the summer transfer window opens.

According to German broadcaster Sport1’s Die Bayern Woche show, Bayern Munich hope to be able to convince Mane to move on.

And they are hoping that Newcastle, who hold an interest in Mane, come forward and try to sign him.

Bayern Munich feel that Newcastle would be able to afford Mane and it could help to move him out of the Allianz Arena.

Newcastle have qualified for next season’s Champions League and are starting to establish themselves as a powerhouse in English football.

Whether Mane would be interested in returning to the Premier League with Newcastle remains to be seen, but the attacker’s salary of around €20m a year makes his list of potential destinations a small one.