Sam Allardyce was keen to stay on at Leeds United, but in a director of football or general manager role, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The experienced manager has parted ways with Leeds after failing to help the side maintain their Premier League status.

Allardyce took over for just the final four games, taking on a challenge many felt was impossible, and being unable to lead Leeds to even a single victory.

He recently held talks with the club before departing and it has emerged he was keen to stay on, but in a different role.

Allardyce was keen to become the director of football or general manager at Elland Road and play a key role in the appointment of the club’s next boss.

Leeds are currently without a director of football, with Victor Orta parting ways with the club after he came under fire for a series of poor buys and poor managerial appointments.

It is also unclear whether current chairman Andrea Radrizzani will retain control of the club.

The Italian is trying to take over Sampdoria in his homeland and Leeds’ minority shareholders, the 49ers, are keen to take full control at Elland Road.