Newcastle United are not in advanced talks with Celta Vigo regarding a move for Gabri Veiga in the summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 21-year-old central midfielder is a product of Celta Vigo’s academy and he established himself as a key part of the squad this season.

Veiga made 36 La Liga appearances for the Spanish side, scoring eleven goals and laying on four assists in the process.

His performances have turned some heads and the midfielder has drawn interest from several Premier League outfits.

Midfield is a position Eddie Howe is prioritising in the summer and Newcastle are interested in Veiga.

It has been suggested that Newcastle are ready to trigger the €40m buyout clause for the midfielder in the summer and are holding talks with Veiga.

However, it has been claimed that Newcastle will not be signing Veiga this summer, with that talk wide of the mark.

Newcastle are looking into other midfield options to strengthen Howe’s squad for next season.

Liverpool are also in the race for the Celta Vigo star and have also enquired regarding Veiga’s availability.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will reignite their interest in Veiga and battle Liverpool for his signature in the future.