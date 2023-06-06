Liverpool could enter the race to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo depending on the finances involved in the deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Following the end of an impressive campaign where they managed to qualify for the Europa League, Brighton are staring at the prospect of losing some of their key players.

Liverpool are in the process of finalising a move for one of Brighton’s key players in the shape of Alexis Mac Allister and are keen on yet another.

The Reds rate Caicedo and could look to try to take him to Anfield, however the amount of money needed to do the deal will be key, as Liverpool try to rebuild their midfield.

Brighton are not against the idea of selling him but are set to demand a fee in excess of £70m from any possible suitors.

Jurgen Klopp’s side would therefore have to offer Brighton a fee in that region in order to get a move over the line and it is far from clear if they will do so.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal tried to lure Caicedo away from Brighton in January but the Seagulls refused to budge.

All eyes will be on where Caicedo ends up this summer, with Brighton set to be tested with approaches.