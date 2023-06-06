Italian outfit Cremonese have informed Rangers that they want more than £6.5m for their Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers, according to the Daily Record.

The Gers have identified Dessers as a top target for their transfer window plans ahead of the upcoming season.

Dessers joined Cremonese in August of last year from Belgian outfit Genk on a five-year deal and scored seven goals and provided further two assists in 29 all-competition appearances for the Italian club.

With Alfredo Morelos having left the club, Michael Beale is looking for new forward options and has zeroed in on Cremonese man Dessers.

However, Rangers face needing to dig deep if they are to sign the Nigerian as it has emerged that Cremonese want in excess of the £6.5m they paid for Dessers and would ideally like to keep him.

It has also been claimed that Turkish club Galatasaray are also interested in Dessers as they are looking for a replacement for Mauro Icardi, who has returned to Paris Saint-Germain upon his loan expiry.

Even though Cremonese got relegated from Serie A this season, they are not under pressure to sell their marksman.

The Gers hierarchy will look to back Beale for a better next season, as they saw their bitter rivals Celtic win the domestic treble.

It remains to be seen if the Scottish giants will be able to strike a deal for Dessers in the upcoming days and weeks.