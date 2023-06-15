Bundesliga outfit Freiburg are set to compete for Burnley target Han-Noah Massengo’s signature in the summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Bristol City in the summer of 2019 from French outfit Monaco.

Massengo spent the first half of the last season with the Robins as a bit part player and joined Auxerre on loan in the winter transfer window for regular game time.

The French midfielder’s contract with Bristol City is set to end at the end of June and Premier League outfit Burnley are interested in acquiring the 21-year-old’s services.

Despite Bristol City’s attempt to extend his contract, Massengo has refused to sign a new deal and the player will be available as a free agent this summer.

Kompany wants to strengthen his midfield in the summer and sees Massengo as the ideal candidate for his squad.

However, the young midfielder is not short of admirers and his previous club, Monaco, are also interested in taking him back to France.

Now German outfit Freiburg, who qualified for the Europa League next season, have also joined the race for Massengo.

Burnley have to beat off stiff competition from Freiburg and Monaco to land the 21-year-old this summer.