Eintracht Frankfurt have made a move for LASK midfielder Keito Nakamura, who is currently being monitored by Liverpool and Aston Villa, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 22-year-old left winger signed for Austrian outfit LASK on a three-year deal in 2021.

Last season, Nakamura enjoyed impressive goal-scoring form in the Austrian Bundesliga, netting 14 goals in 31 appearances while laying out seven assists.

His excellent form in the recently concluded season has turned some heads and generated interest in several European outfits for a summer transfer move.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Aston Villa are interested in Nakamura and are closely monitoring his situation at LASK.

And now it has been claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt have made a move for the Japanese winger.

Aston Villa are in search of a winger this summer and they found Nakamura’s abilities interesting.

Now it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Aston Villa will make a move for the winger or move on to other targets.