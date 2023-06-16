Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in getting their hands on wantaway Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Arthur joined Liverpool on a season-long loan last summer, though he didn’t get many opportunities to impress in the red shirt due to injuries.

In fact, he finished the season with just one appearance for the club which came against Napoli in the Champions League back in September.

He is scheduled to return to his parent club Juventus for pre-season but he is not part of the Serie A giants’ plans moving forward.

Arthur is likely to be on his way out of Juventus this summer and the club are keen to listen to offers for him in the coming weeks and months.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Arthur’s next destination could be England again with as many as two clubs showing keen interest in signing him.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keeping an eye on the situation and are considering making a move for the Brazilian midfielder.

Arthur, a Brazilian international, still has two years left to run in his Juventus contract but is actively looking for a new club this summer.