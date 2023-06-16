Brighton tracked young midfielder Nile John is yet to reject a contract extension offered by Tottenham, according to Football London.

The Spurs academy graduate’s deal is set to expire at the end of this month and the north London club have offered him a new deal.

On Thursday the north Londoners revealed their list of released players this summer and John’s name was missing from the list.

Premier League outfit Brighton have shown their interest in signing John alongside a couple of other European clubs.

Although the Seagulls are interested in signing John, the 20-year-old has not rejected the contract extension from Spurs.

John made his senior team debut for Spurs in the 2020/21 season in the Europa League against Wolfsberger as a substitute.

In January 2022, he went on a loan stint to Charlton Athletic for half a season, but he did not play any football for them.

However, his performances in the Premier League 2 have attracted several clubs’ attention and Spurs are also keen to keep him even though this season he failed to appear even once for the senior side.

The 20-year-old midfielder will have a decision to make in the upcoming days about his future club.