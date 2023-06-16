Chelsea-linked goalkeeper Mike Maignan is keen to take more time to decide his future despite feeling despondent following Paolo Maldini’s departure from AC Milan.

Maldini’s departure as the club’s sporting director following disagreements with the AC Milan hierarchy has deeply affected the mood of the squad.

Several of the players were signed on personal guarantees by the Italian legend and many joined because of him.

Maignan is one of the players who joined AC Milan due to Maldini and the Italian’s departure has thrown his future at the club under question.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the France goalkeeper is not prepared to make a hasty decision.

There are clubs in the Premier League who are prepared to jump, including Chelsea, if Maignan wants to leave AC Milan.

But the Frenchman has not made a decision yet and he wants more time to ponder over his options.

AC Milan do not want to lose one of Europe’s top goalkeeper and will demand top dollar if he wants to leave.

It remains to be seen whether Maignan decides to stay on or leave the Rossoneri this summer.