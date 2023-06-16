Championship outfit Middlesbrough are interested in making Wolves loanee Ryan Giles’ move to the Riverside Stadium permanent for the right price, according to Teesside Live.

The 23-year-old left-back came through the academy ranks of the Midlands outfit and has made one senior appearance for Wolves.

Last season, Wolves sent Giles on a loan to Middlesbrough, where he turned some heads with his performance under the guidance of Michael Carrick.

The Championship outfit want to retain his services and Carrick wants to bring the player back to Riverside Stadium next season.

Giles has two years left on his contract with Wolves and Premier League outfits are also willing to let the player go to balance their books.

However, it has been claimed that Middlesbrough are willing to make a move for the player if they deem Wolves asking price for Giles right.

The left-back, who featured 45 times for Middlesbrough last season while laying out eleven assists, is said to be open to an exit from Molineux this summer.

Giles is no short of admirers in the transfer market, and now it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the 23-year-old next season.