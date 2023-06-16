Portsmouth have decided against pursuing Northampton Town’s outgoing star Ali Koiki this summer, according to The News.

Under John Mousinho, Portsmouth are in the process of rejigging their squad in the ongoing transfer window to strengthen the team to push for promotion.

They have already brought in four players and have been linked with several others so far.

Mousinho is keen on bolstering Pompey’s defence and is looking for a left-back.

Portsmouth identified Northampton Town’s Koiki, who helped the Cobblers gain promotion to League One, as a target.

Koiki’s deal with the recently promoted League One outfit is set to expire at the end of June and the player has refused to sign a new contract.

However, it has been claimed that Portsmouth have ended their pursuit of the 23-year-old and are looking at other targets.

Pompey are interested in strengthening several positions of their squad this summer to aid Mousinho and they are determined to finish their business as quickly as possible in this transfer window.