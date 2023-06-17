Juventus are in negotiations with Leicester City for Arsenal target Timothy Castagne regarding a summer swoop.

Leicester City went through a tumultuous campaign last season, which saw them get relegated to the Championship.

It is expected that the Foxes will experience an exodus of players in the summer and the 27-year-old right-back is high on that list.

Castagne has picked up interest from several European outfits and Premier League giants Arsenal are also keen on landing him.

Mike Arteta wants to add the Belgium international to his ranks this summer and it has been suggested that the Gunners are in talks with Leicester City.

Juventus are also in search of a right-back and have joined the race for Castagne.

And according to the Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconerri have opened talks with the Foxes regarding a deal.

Castagne has two years left in his contract with the Foxes and Leicester want €15m for the right-back.

Now all eyes will be on Arsenal and whether they will be able to come to an agreement with Leicester to take the player to the Emirates Stadium this summer.