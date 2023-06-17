West Ham are keen to play a waiting game on Gianluca Scamacca and are expecting more offers for him in the coming weeks.

Scamacca has been linked with a move back to Italy after a difficult first season at West Ham where he struggled for form and fitness.

Roma have held talks with the Hammers but the east London club have rejected the option of loaning him to the Serie A giants.

The Giallorossi are hoping that the player’s agents will be able to soften their English counterpart’s stance as the forward is claimed to be keen on the move.

But according to Corriere dello Sport, the Hammers are prepared to play the waiting game on Scamacca at this stage of the window.

West Ham are aware that Roma are not the only club interested in getting their hands on the player.

They are expecting to receive more offers of a permanent deal or loan bids with obligation purchase options.

West Ham want to wait and assess all offers before taking a decision on the forward this summer.

Roma are willing to insert a buy option for Scamacca’s loan tied to them qualifying for the Champions League but that has failed to impress West Ham.