Everton boss Sean Dyche is willing to sell a host of players to bring in funds for his transfer kitty this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees only narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season and Dyche is eyeing a squad shake-up to avoid another drop battle.

He is willing to part with a host of first team names as he bids to bolster his coffers to chase targets.

It is claimed that Dyche is happy to cash in on goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, defender Mason Holgate, midfielder Amadou Onana and attackers Neal Maupay and Demarai Gray.

The Everton manager is eyeing Sheffield United forward Illiman Ndiaye and could push up to £20m in a bid to get his man.

However, French giants Marseille are also showing serious interest in the Blades gem.

It is also unclear how keen on joining Everton Ndiaye is, with playing in France in the future a key aim, while Sheffield United have not given up hope of convincing him to extend a contract which only has a year left to run.

Everton are due to open their new Premier League campaign by welcoming Fulham to Goodison Park before then travelling to Aston Villa.