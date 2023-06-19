Burnley and Manchester United are set to miss out on the signature of Bart Verbruggen as Brighton close in on the Dutch shot-stopper, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Verbruggen, 20, is plying his trade at Anderlecht and his impressive displays last term have seen several clubs interested in him, including Burnley, Manchester United and Brighton.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is known to be an admirer of Verbruggen and he was keen to sign him last year as well.

Kompany again made Verbruggen a priority signing in the ongoing transfer window but Burnley saw their first bid worth £13m for Verbruggen rejected by Anderlecht earlier this month.

On the other hand, it is suggested that Erik ten Hag’s side have not approached the Belgian side with a bid for the Dutchman despite showing interest in him.

Now it is claimed that Both Burnley and Manchester United are set to miss out on securing Verbruggen’s services as the Seagulls are on the verge of striking a deal for the much sought-after custodian.

It is also said that Roberto De Zerbi’s side are hoping to conclude the deal for Verbruggen this week as talks for the potential transfer are at the final stages.

Both Burnley and Manchester United are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options for the forthcoming season.

They are now likely to pursue other goalkeeping targets in order to strengthen their squad this summer.