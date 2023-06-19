Jack Harrison has attracted interest from clubs in the Champions League but a transfer decision is not imminent from the Leeds United winger, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Harrison signed a new contract with Leeds earlier this year but is almost certain to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

Aston Villa and West Ham have been linked with an interest in getting their hands on the Leeds winger.

It has been claimed that Everton also have their eyes on him but they are only one of four Premier League clubs who have a serious interest in Harrison.

And it has been suggested that two of his potential suitors would put Champions League involvement on the table.

Harrison is intrigued by the possibility of playing in Europe’s premier competition and is assessing his options.

Some of the expressions of interest are tentative in nature for the moment but there is a real possibility of the winger being involved in the Champions League.

But as talks are at an early stage, Harrison is likely to take more time to see how the interest develops.

The winger will not be making a decision on his next club imminently while he considers all the offers.