Manchester United are making progress in talks with Chelsea for the signature of Mason Mount over a potential summer move.

Mount has emerged as Manchester United’s top midfield target as Erik ten Hag looks to add a new number 8 to his squad.

The Chelsea midfielder has a year left on his contract and has already given his approval to a potential move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea rejected Manchester United’s £40m opening bid for Mount and are said to be eyeing somewhere around £70m from his departure.

Manchester United are confident of getting him for far less than that figure and according to SportItalia, they have made considerable progress in talks with Chelsea.

Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs and Manchester United are expected to table a second bid soon.

There is quiet confidence inside the Manchester United camp about getting Mount for somewhere around £50m plus add-ons.

With the player refusing to sign a new contract, Chelsea want to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

And he looks increasingly Old Trafford-bound as Manchester United push to get a deal over the line.