Newcastle United are interested in snapping up Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe is looking to add high-quality players to a squad that qualified for the Champions League last season.

Newcastle are in the market for top talents, especially in midfield, but the club remain alive to the possibility of bringing in young talent with potential.

And it has been claimed that their search for developing talents has led to them looking at a player in Germany.

Newcastle are interested in getting their hands on Hertha Berlin’s 20-year-old striker Scherhant this summer.

A product of the Hertha Berlin academy, the young forward made ten senior appearances last season, scoring one goal.

Newcastle have been extensively scouting the striker and are now interested in taking him to St. James’ Park this summer.

Scherhant fits the bill of a developing talent with first-team experience and Newcastle are working to sign him.

It remains to be seen whether Hertha Berlin are prepared to lose a player of his talent this summer.