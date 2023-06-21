Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has yet to receive an offer from Saudi Arabian outfits he is considering amid interest from Nottingham Forest, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing the 22-year-old winger this summer to strengthen their attacking options.

He is set to enter the final year of his contract and his representatives are set to hold talks regarding his future with Chelsea soon.

Hudson Odoi is attracting interest from the Bundesliga and Saudi Arabia as well.

It has been suggested that two unnamed Saudi Arabian outfits are particularly keen on landing the Chelsea star and are in contact with him.

However, it has been claimed that Hudson-Odoi has no offer on the table from Saudi Arabia that he is considering yet.

Nottingham Forest are yet to make a move for the winger and might face stiff competition to take Hudson-Odoi to the City Ground.

Hudson-Odoi, who is a product of the Blues academy set-up, has made 136 appearances for Chelsea so far and has netted 16 times while setting up 22 goals.