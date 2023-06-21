Borussia Dortmund are still keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United target Conor Gallagher, it has been claimed in Germany.

Chelsea are staring at a major squad overhaul this summer as the club look to balance the books following the splurge in the last two transfer windows.

Several players are likely to leave and several others are unsure about their future at the club as well.

Gallagher is one of the players who could be sold this summer and clubs such as Newcastle and Tottenham are interested in signing him.

Dortmund have had their eyes on him for a while and according to Sky Deutschland, the midfielder is still being monitored.

The Bundesliga giants like him and are considering making a move for him in the ongoing transfer window, which would put them in direct competition with Tottenham and Newcastle.

However, Dortmund are wary of the price Chelsea could demand for Gallagher this summer, which may be to the advantage of Spurs and the Magpies.

They are afraid that he could be too expensive and interest from Premier League clubs could price Dortmund out of the race.

But Gallagher’s situation is being closely followed by Dortmund as they mull over trying to sign him.